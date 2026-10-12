In South Korea, President Lee Jae-myung's job approval rating has declined for the second consecutive week, to 35.2%. This is 2.2 percentage points lower than a week earlier, Korea Herald reports, citing a Realmeter poll.

Poll results

The survey was conducted among 1,504 adult respondents nationwide from Tuesday through Thursday last week. The share of those who negatively assess the president's performance rose by 1.6 percentage points, to 61.4%.

The margin of error for the survey on the president's performance was 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

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Factors behind the rating decline

Realmeter linked the decline to attention during parliamentary audits to controversies surrounding judicial independence involving Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, disputes between political forces over land mine explosions in the demilitarized zone, and rising rental and housing prices in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Party support

In a separate survey of 1,004 adults conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, support for the ruling Democratic Party fell by 7 percentage points to 35.5%. At the same time, the rating of the main opposition People Power Party rose by 2.9 percentage points to reach 41.3%. The margin of error for this survey was 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Both Realmeter surveys were commissioned by Asia Business Daily.

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