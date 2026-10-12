In Japan, the Japan Association of Cram Schools has created a certification system for supplementary education institutions that introduce measures against sexual violence against children. As The Japan Times reports, applications for certification will be accepted starting November 16.

Requirements for obtaining certification

To obtain certification, cram schools must meet several criteria. In particular, they must install at least one surveillance camera in each classroom, provide staff training, establish a consultation desk, and approve rules for handling cases of sexual violence.

Institutions that pass certification will receive a special mark. It may be displayed in classrooms and other premises, as well as on school websites. The certificate will need to be renewed every two years.

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Preparations for the new screening system

The initiative was launched ahead of the December 25 introduction of Japan's equivalent of the UK's Disclosure and Barring Service. The new system will require institutions, including schools and licensed kindergartens, to check records of sexual offenses committed by teachers and other employees whose work involves contact with children.

Cram schools and sports clubs will be able to join this system voluntarily, while institutions employing one or two teachers will be exempt from it. The Japan Association of Cram Schools includes around 400 institutions, but its certification will be available to all such schools. An association representative said the initiative is intended to help them prepare for the screening program.

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