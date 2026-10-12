One killed, 11 injured at Riyadh airport — Al Jazeera

In Saudi Arabia, a projectile struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. One man, a Pakistani resident of the country, was killed, and another 11 people were injured. Al Jazeera reported this, citing Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The injured were taken to several hospitals. The authority said it had begun assessing the damage and conducting a security check at the airport after the strike.

Strike near passenger terminals

The strike hit the area of terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights. A witness who was aboard a plane moving toward the runway told Reuters that at about 20:30 local time, a projectile fell on the apron near several parked aircraft and caused a fire.

According to him, the plane returned to the gate, passengers disembarked, and they were then instructed to leave the airport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Series of attacks on the airport

The strike occurred the day after a Houthi missile attack on the airport. The Saudi coalition fighting in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthis said that 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the previous strike.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that an Indian citizen died on Sunday from injuries sustained during Saturday’s attack. This raised the death toll from that strike to 13.

According to the Saudi aviation regulator, Riyadh airport has come under four attacks over the past five days. The airport has been closed since Saturday. The Houthis had previously claimed responsibility for strikes preceding Sunday’s attack.

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