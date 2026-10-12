In Germany, law enforcement officials detained two Turkish citizens suspected of setting fire to a Starlink station in the Polish town of Wola Krobowska, near Warsaw. The arrests were the result of a joint operation by the Polish police, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW), and the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kiewiński stated that the suspects are charged with sabotage and subversive activities on behalf of foreign intelligence services.

Source: Marcin Kiewiński’s statement on social media platform X.

On the evening of September 23, a fire broke out at a Starlink satellite ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska in the Masovian Voivodeship. Polish authorities suspect the fire may have been set intentionally.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the fire at the Starlink ground station in the Masovian Voivodeship “doesn’t look good,” although he is refraining from making definitive assessments regarding sabotage until he receives 100 percent confirmation.

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