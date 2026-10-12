Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the federal government will help the authorities of Jalisco state solve the problem of water contamination in the Guadalajara metropolitan area. At the same time, she said that Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus and state authorities must explain the circumstances of the reported use of force during a protest outside his official residence, Casa Jalisco.

As Mexico News Daily reports, thousands of people took part in a demonstration on Sunday, demanding a solution to the long-standing water-quality problem. According to the media outlet, police used water cannons and tear gas against participants. Sheinbaum stressed that she does not support repression, but also opposes violence during protests.

Data on detainees

During her morning press conference, the president was asked about people who, according to a journalist, had been detained or had gone missing after the demonstration. She replied that Jalisco authorities must provide information about those detained and explain their decision to use water cannons and tear gas, if those means were used.

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The Jalisco government said that about 400 people, whom it described as unrelated to the protest, attacked police officers and other people present. According to the state's account, 28 law enforcement officers were injured, two of them seriously, while another 31 people required medical assistance. State authorities reported the detention of 39 people. At the same time, protest participants, according to local media, compiled a list of at least 23 people they believed had been detained or had gone missing.

Talks with the water commission

Sheinbaum said that representatives of Lemus's team are to meet with officials from Mexico's National Water Commission to discuss an action plan. This concerns urgent measures and infrastructure projects to solve the water-contamination problem.

The president also said that the federal government does not support the privatization of water supply in Guadalajara. According to her, certain financing schemes could lead to private management of water services, so this issue will be discussed with state authorities.

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