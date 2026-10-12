In Siena, Italy, the Carabinieri’s RIS forensic unit reported shadows in surveillance camera footage from the night of the death of David Rossi, the former communications chief of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank. As ANSA English reports, the findings were presented to the second parliamentary commission investigating Rossi’s death.

Twelve video segments

The RIS report states that the footage contains 12 segments with shadows consistent with the presence of one or more people in a blind spot near the entrance to Vicolo Monte Pio alley. The recordings cover approximately ten minutes — from 20:04 to 20:14 on March 6, 2013.

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That evening, Rossi died after falling from the window of his office at the bank’s headquarters. The experts’ findings are based on an analysis of surveillance footage and a reconstruction conducted at the site on June 22.

Statement by the commission chair

The chair of the parliamentary commission, Gianluca Vinci, said that the man in the alley was not a random passer-by and played an active role in the event. According to him, the man obstructed emergency services for 20 minutes. In its statement, RIS noted that this concerned vital assistance that could have saved Rossi’s life.

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