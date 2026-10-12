Panama’s Maritime Authority has launched an inspection after a US fighter jet struck the Panama-flagged vessel Ocean Molica in the Gulf of Oman on October 10. As The Rio Times reports, the inspection concerns the crew’s health and the vessel’s technical condition.

US Central Command’s version

US Central Command stated that the vessel attempted to pass despite the US naval blockade of Iranian ports after leaving one of them. According to CENTCOM, the aircraft struck the stern of Ocean Molica with a precision-guided munition, completely disabling its propulsion system.

The US command also said that the crew failed to comply with repeated warnings and that no one on board was injured as a result of the strike. In CENTCOM’s statement, the vessel was also called Arika Sun. Panama has not yet independently confirmed either the claims about the warnings or the information that there were no casualties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Panama’s inspection

Panama’s Maritime Authority confirmed that the vessel was struck by US Central Command forces. As the flag state, Panama is contacting the vessel’s operator and other parties and is checking the health of all crew members as well as the vessel’s structural condition.

The authority stressed that the safety of seafarers is its priority and called on the international fleet to comply with the Maritime Navigation Messages MMN-04/2025 and MMN-05/2026.

According to CENTCOM, since July 14, US forces, as part of the renewed blockade, have disabled four commercial vessels, turned back 135 vessels and destroyed 10 tankers that the command links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Read us on