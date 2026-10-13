A group calling itself “Black Rus'” claimed responsibility in a Telegram video for an attempt to bring 20 migrants from Belarus to Latvia. The incident occurred on the night of October 6 at the Latvian-Belarusian border, RMF24 reports.

Armed escort and cameras

According to the Latvian military and the Interior Ministry, this was a particularly aggressive attempt to illegally cross the border involving an armed and masked escort. The men accompanying the migrants on the Belarusian side tried to push them into Latvia and threatened Latvian servicemen.

After the incident, a group of masked individuals illegally crossed the border and took surveillance cameras belonging to Latvian services. Before officials arrived, they managed to return to Belarusian territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Group's statements and NATO assessment

In its video address, “Black Rus'” called the incident a test for Latvia, which, according to the group, the country failed. The group also stated that similar actions could take place in other sections of Belarus' border and announced continued sabotage against neighboring states.

Jānis Sārts, director of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence in Riga, told LTV that the existence of such independent groups in Belarus and Russia is impossible. In his view, the events at the border are an information operation directly connected to the authorities of Belarus and Russia, an aggressor state.

In recent months, Latvia has recorded increased migration pressure on its eastern border. Since the beginning of the year, more than 12,000 people have attempted to illegally cross the border from Belarus. In early October, the Latvian government extended Operation Vilkatis, launched in August against illegal migration via the Belarusian route, until the end of the year.

Read us on