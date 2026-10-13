In the United States, President Donald Trump said that he does not believe China and Russia — an aggressor state — are helping Iran. According to him, Beijing and Moscow have “too much to lose” if they assist Tehran. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing Trump’s post on Truth Social.

Trump’s statement

Trump said he had seen claims by his critics and political opponents that China and Russia were supporting Iran. He suggested that if such assistance is being provided, its level is very low, but added that he does not consider it real at all. The US president also said that Washington would quickly find out about such support.

In July, Trump said that he trusted China and Russia not to provide assistance to Tehran in the war with Iran. At the same time, he warned that Beijing’s or Moscow’s involvement in supporting Iran would be “very bad” for them.

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China’s and Russia’s positions

According to the publication, the United States and Iran have been at war since February 28, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, and Tehran responded by striking Israel and Persian Gulf states hosting US bases. Subsequent US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to the source, led to the deaths of thousands of people and the displacement of millions.

Trump had previously described Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as neutral in the war. Russia — an aggressor state — and China maintain close ties with Iran. Moscow stated that the war could trigger a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, while Beijing condemned the US strikes on Tehran as a gross violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

Last month, Trump warned Xi Jinping against supporting Iran during the Chinese leader’s visit to Washington. The US ambassador to China then said that Beijing had assured the American side that it would not provide such support. This came amid reports of China supplying Iran with Chinese man-portable air-defense missile launchers and helping Tehran evade sanctions to sell oil.

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