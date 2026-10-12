In Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, former president Joseph Kabila has led a new political-military coalition, the Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN), which is to replace the AFC-M23 alliance fighting government forces in the country’s east. According to Daily Maverick, this signals Kabila’s more direct involvement in the rebellion, which he had previously denied supporting.

Leadership of the new coalition

Group adviser Claude Ibalanky announced at a press conference that rebel leaders Corneille Nangaa, Bertrand Bisimwa, Freddy Kaniki and Sultani Makenga will become Kabila’s deputies in the FRN. DR Congo’s authorities had accused the former president for several months of supporting AFC-M23. The group seized significant territories in the country’s east last year, but Kabila denied involvement.

Kabila’s statements and court case

In a Friday address, Kabila accused the government of corruption, poor governance and military failures in eastern DR Congo. He also criticized the government’s minerals agreement with the United States.

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Kabila is an ally of Nangaa, the former head of the electoral commission who oversaw the disputed 2018 elections. Félix Tshisekedi became president then, and Kabila’s term ended. In 2025, Kabila visited rebel-controlled Goma, and several of his former associates later took up positions in AFC-M23.

A military court sentenced Kabila to death in absentia, finding him guilty of treason, war crimes and crimes against humanity over accusations that he supported the AFC-M23 rebellion. The former president denied the charges and called the case politically motivated. The UN and Western governments accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 and exercising command over the rebels, while Rwanda denies this.

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