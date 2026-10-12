At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV has cancelled all audiences until October 20 due to a planned surgical procedure. As Interia reports, a small localized nodule was detected in the pontiff’s lung during follow-up examinations.

Planned procedure

The Pope stated that the change was detected at a very early stage and is well localized. On the recommendation of doctors, he decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The procedure is scheduled for the coming days.

The Vatican Press Office reported that Leo XIV is due to arrive at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic late on Tuesday morning. The Holy See did not specify the exact date of the operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hospitalization will last about a week

Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that the operation is planned for the first days of next week. According to him, the expected duration of hospitalization after the procedure will be approximately one week.

Earlier, the Vatican announced Leo XIV’s intention to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17. It has not yet been reported whether this schedule will remain unchanged after the operation.

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