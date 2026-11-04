Trump consults on possible dismissal of Hegseth — Jerusalem Post

US President Donald Trump is consulting with advisers on whether to keep Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in office following the Republican Party’s defeat in Tuesday’s elections. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing several CBS News sources.

The military factor in explaining the defeat

According to CBS News, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance named the war with Iran as one of the main reasons for the Republicans’ failure. Some White House staff members also suggest that some responsibility for the election results could fall on US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, other CBS News sources said that Trump has not yet made a decision to replace Hegseth. Before the elections, Democratic lawmakers had already sought to initiate the impeachment of the defense secretary, and with a significant Democratic majority in Congress, such an attempt could have been successful.

DeSantis named among possible candidates

One CBS News source named Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as one of Hegseth’s possible successors. According to the source, he could potentially win Senate confirmation during the transition period after the elections and then take office after his gubernatorial term ends on January 5. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that Trump has full confidence in Hegseth.

Read us on