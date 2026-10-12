The French Navy intercepted the oil tanker DF Peak more than 450 nautical miles south of the French island of Réunion. The vessel is suspected of sailing under a false flag and of possible involvement in the illegal transportation of fuel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Document check

French President Emmanuel Macron said on the social network X that the operation was carried out in accordance with international maritime law. According to the prefecture, as cited by Le Monde, the interception took place in international waters on the morning of October 12.

After the documents were checked, doubts were confirmed regarding the legality of the flag under which the tanker was sailing. The vessel was diverted and escorted to an anchorage near Réunion for further checks.

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Crew remains on board

There are 21 crew members of various nationalities aboard the DF Peak. They remain on the vessel under the supervision of the French military.

Macron did not specify a possible connection between the tanker and Russia. He stated France's intention to counter the so-called shadow fleet and all forms of illegal transportation worldwide.

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