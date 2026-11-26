Jared Kushner, Special Envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump, described Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a “historic figure” and a “grandmaster of politics.” He made these remarks about the Kremlin leader following U.S.-mediated trilateral peace talks, which have yet to yield significant progress.

A journalist asked how the special envoy’s meetings with Putin were going. In response, Kushner praised the Russian president for his preparation and negotiating style, and also stated that Putin seeks peace and wants to change relations with the United States.

“President Putin is very organized. Some may like what he has done, others may not, but he is undoubtedly a grandmaster of politics. He is a historic figure. He is always very, very well prepared and very thoughtful. When we talk, he takes extensive notes and then articulates his position very clearly. It is quite obvious that he has a very deep understanding of the issues and holds very firm positions on them. “In my opinion and in Steve’s [Witkoff’s] opinion, he’s not just seeking peace—he wants to try to change relations with America and wants to see if there’s a way to start over,” Kushner said.

On November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine and Russia held their first negotiations in nine months, mediated by the U.S. As a result, the negotiating teams agreed on a “large-scale” exchange of prisoners of war.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, the first phase of the exchange could take place in late November or early December.

In addition, Kushner stated that following his visit to Moscow, Russian leadership agreed to allow European partners to join the peace talks. According to him, Russia is also open to Ukraine receiving reliable security guarantees.

Donald Trump’s special envoy acknowledged that he understands the “skepticism and distrust” toward Russia, but emphasized the importance of initiating a dialogue between Europe and the Kremlin.

Kushner made these remarks in an interview with Matthias Döpfner, CEO of the German media conglomerate Axel Springer, for the MD Meets podcast.

As a reminder, Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, stated in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Matthias Döpfner that Russian leader Vladimir Putin—head of the aggressor state of Russia—had agreed not to use nuclear weapons.

During negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, business deals in exchange for the easing of U.S. sanctions. Among the possible proposals were joint oil production near Sakhalin Island and the supply of diesel fuel to the United States.

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