A Ukrainian citizen who set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on the evening of November 25 demanded equal treatment for Poles and Ukrainians. According to media reports, the 22-year-old man’s name is Edward. He is a student at the Warsaw University of Technology.

The day before, he arrived at the Presidential Palace carrying a backpack containing a flammable liquid and documents. According to preliminary reports, he was carrying a banner that likely contained his demands regarding the treatment of Ukrainians in Poland, writes Fakt. The exact wording of this message is not yet known.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. Kyiv time), he doused his head and body with the liquid and then set himself on fire. He suffered burns to his face, neck, upper limbs, and torso.

According to Fakt, he was still conscious when the ambulance took him away. He is currently in the hospital.

Earlier, Polish authorities stated that the man who set himself on fire in Warsaw is Ukrainian. Authorities reported that rescue operations began very quickly thanks to the proximity of an ambulance crew. Senator Grzegorz Schetyna stated that nothing is known about the man’s motives, and the police have launched an investigation.

Fakt reports this.

As a reminder, on the evening of November 25 in central Warsaw, a man set himself on fire across from the Presidential Palace, near the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

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