In the Mexican city of Villahermosa, the capital of the state of Tabasco, authorities detained Óscar Ariel “N,” known as El Cabra. Authorities consider him the alleged leader of the Mara 18 gang, also known as Barrio 18. Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch reported the detention on October 12, 2026, The Rio Times writes.

Joint law enforcement operation

The detention was carried out during a joint operation by federal authorities and authorities in the state of Tabasco. Mexico’s Navy, the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the federal Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, and Tabasco authorities took part.

García Harfuch thanked the government of El Salvador for the information provided to Mexico, as well as Tabasco Governor Javier May for his cooperation. The detainee’s surname was not disclosed: the letter “N” in reports means that it was not made public.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Wanted at El Salvador’s request

El Salvador is seeking El Cabra under an international warrant. According to authorities, he is suspected of involvement in at least 15 murders, sexual crimes, and small-scale drug dealing. These allegations have not been tested in court.

According to the publication, after the detention, the man was handed over to the competent prosecutor for further legal procedures. At the same time, authorities did not specify the exact date of the detention or provide details on the next steps regarding possible extradition. Mara 18 has roots in Los Angeles and later spread across Central American countries.

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