The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to Australian restaurants for the first time: at a ceremony in Adelaide, ten establishments in South Australia received one star each, while Magill Estate Restaurant received two. Magill Estate Restaurant is located overlooking the Penfolds winery.

Awards for 11 restaurants

One Michelin star was awarded to Anvers Restaurant, Maxwell Restaurant, Botanic, Arkhe, Esmay, Aurora at Ila, Hentley Farm, LVN Restaurant at Bird In Hand, Aptos and Skillogalee Barrel House.

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The awards were announced on Wednesday evening during a red-carpet ceremony at the Adelaide Convention Centre. ABC News Australia reported on the results of the star awards.

The country’s first Michelin stars

Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec called the event a historic milestone and noted that this was the first time the Michelin Guide had recognized restaurants in Australia. He congratulated all establishments honored during the ceremony.

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