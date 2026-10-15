In Malaysia, schools will close in areas where the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 200 points. Outdoor activities will be suspended when the API reaches 100 points.

New rules for schools

Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said on October 14 that the new threshold is intended to align the ministry’s instructions with the National Haze Action Plan. Under the previous rules, schools were closed if the API exceeded 180 points or remained above 150 for three consecutive days.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the ministry supported the position of the National Disaster Management Agency that haze response measures should be based on the national plan.

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Decisions based on current readings

According to Sidek, decisions on school operations will be made based on current API readings and recommendations from the Ministry of Health. She noted that readings can change quickly, so closing schools several days in advance without taking such changes into account could result in lost learning time if air quality improves.

The minister also acknowledged parents’ concerns about children’s health, particularly those who have health issues or are more sensitive to air pollution. Parents may keep their child at home during haze, but must notify the school administration. Sidek had previously said that school closures should be announced as early as possible so that parents have time to prepare.

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