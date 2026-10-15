Brazilian Senate approves 40-hour workweek — Daily Maverick

Brazil’s Senate has approved a constitutional amendment that reduces the workweek from six to five days. The decision also cuts the standard working-time limit in Latin America’s largest economy from 44 to 40 hours per week, Daily Maverick reports.

Changes for workers

The Senate backed the reform in two required votes. Earlier, in May, the amendment was approved by the lower house of parliament. The new rules are intended to end the practice, common in some sectors, including retail, of a six-day workweek for formally employed people.

The government estimated that the reform would affect more than 37 million formal-sector workers. The introduction of the new standard will take 14 months. The publication describes this as the biggest change to labour rights in Brazil in decades.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support ahead of the election

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his government supported shortening the workweek. In a post on X, the president called the adoption of the amendment a victory for workers and said it gives people more time for rest, family, children and self-care.

Right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula’s rival in the second round of the presidential election, had previously opposed the reform. However, ahead of the vote, he changed his position and said he would support shortening the workweek. Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party had previously believed that the initiative was intended to boost Lula’s chances of re-election.

Read us on