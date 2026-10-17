In Pakistan, the overall balance of payments shifted to a $4.39 billion deficit in September, compared with $118 million in August. The current account deficit increased from $73 million to $356 million over the month, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, as reported by The Express Tribune.

From July to September, the country’s balance of payments recorded a $3.12 billion deficit, while there had been a $274 million surplus during the same period a year earlier. The current account deficit in the first quarter of the 2026–2027 fiscal year amounted to $874 million, compared with $755 million a year earlier.

Imports grew faster than exports

The merchandise trade deficit increased by 21.1% from July to September, to $9.33 billion. Imports rose by 14.3% to $17.78 billion, while exports increased by 7.7% to $8.45 billion. In September, merchandise exports rose by 15.5% year on year to $3.02 billion, while imports increased by 22.7% to $6.17 billion. The monthly merchandise trade deficit amounted to $3.16 billion.

Services exports in the first quarter rose by 22.8% to $2.72 billion, including $1.25 billion generated by telecommunications, computer and information services. Services imports also increased, from $3.05 billion to $3.55 billion. The services trade deficit narrowed slightly, from $840 million to $831 million.

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Remittances and investments

Workers’ remittances from abroad increased by 14% from July to September, to $10.88 billion. In September, they amounted to $3.59 billion, down from $3.66 billion in August. The primary income deficit increased from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion.

Foreign direct investment increased by 20% over the quarter to $720 million, although inflows slowed to $219 million in September from $322 million in August. Net portfolio investment inflows over the three months amounted to about $2.93 billion, compared with a net outflow of $631 million a year earlier. At the same time, the financial account recorded a net outflow of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

Gross foreign exchange reserves, according to the central bank’s balance-of-payments table, stood at $22.88 billion in September, compared with $18.49 billion in August. Reserve assets increased by $4.38 billion over the month.

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