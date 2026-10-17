In the United Kingdom, two Latvian citizens were detained after they were found early on Thursday within the perimeter of RAF Molesworth air base in Cambridgeshire. As The Hindu reports, the base hosts US and NATO intelligence structures.

Suspicion of trespassing

Counter-terrorism police said the men were detained on suspicion of trespassing at a prohibited place for a purpose that could be detrimental to the interests of the United Kingdom.

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Intelligence structures at the base

RAF Molesworth is located approximately 112 kilometres north of London and is operated by the US Air Force. The NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre operates on its territory and provides information to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The base also hosts intelligence personnel from the US Africa Command.

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