Buenos Aires Province Governor Axel Kicillof said at a rally in La Matanza, Argentina, that the Peronist movement will return to power in the country. The speech took place on Peronist Loyalty Day, while representatives of different factions of the opposition movement held separate events, Buenos Aires Times reports.

Call to reorganize the movement

Kicillof called on supporters to reorganize the Peronist movement and create a political alternative to the government of President Javier Milei ahead of next year's elections. He said he was ready to travel across the country and assume the responsibilities necessary to rebuild the movement.

The 55-year-old governor has not officially announced a candidacy in the elections, but he is considered a likely candidate for the Justicialist Party, the main party of the Peronist movement. He also called on allies to focus on opposing Milei's government rather than on internal disputes.

Kicillof criticized the Milei administration's close rapprochement with Washington and said that Argentina should not take instructions from another country.

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Separate event in Resistencia

At another event in the city of Resistencia, the capital of Chaco Province, national deputy Máximo Kirchner attended alongside former Chaco governor and current senator Jorge Capitanich. The leader of the La Cámpora organization criticized politicians who, he said, deliver speeches about struggle but retreat at the first difficulty.

Kirchner said that unity alone is not enough to restore the opposition and called on activists to go door to door and work on the ground. Both politicians mentioned former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who is serving a sentence in a corruption case under house arrest. Kicillof called her imprisonment unjust, while Máximo Kirchner said her political support was growing.

Peronist Loyalty Day

Loyalty Day is celebrated annually on October 17 in memory of the mass mobilization of 1945 that secured Juan Perón's release from custody and became one of the key events in the history of Peronism. Supporters of Fernández de Kirchner also planned to gather outside her residence in Buenos Aires, where she is under house arrest.

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