In the United States, Democrat Janelle Stelson leads incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry by 3 percentage points in the election for the U.S. House of Representatives from Pennsylvania's 10th District. According to a Susquehanna Polling and Research survey, Stelson has 49% support, while Perry has 46%.

Difference within the margin of error

As The Hill reports, the Democratic candidate's advantage is within the study's statistical margin of error. The poll was conducted among 300 likely voters in the 10th Congressional District from October 5 to 11. The stated margin of error is 5.6 percentage points.

Stelson, who previously worked as a journalist at WGAL-TV in Lancaster, already ran against Perry in 2024. At that time, the Republican won by a margin of just over one percentage point — approximately 5,000 votes.

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Competitive district

Pennsylvania's 10th District, represented by Perry, is among several competitive districts in the state whose results could affect control of the House of Representatives over the next two years. This week, Stelson and Perry held the campaign's only debate, during which they argued over the war in Iran, healthcare, and the Republican's role in events following the 2020 presidential election.

Nonpartisan election forecaster Decision Desk HQ, a partner of The Hill, estimates the probability of this seat flipping to the Democrats at 69%.

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