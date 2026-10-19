Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama cited numerous pieces of evidence pointing to Russian and Iranian interference in the large-scale unrest that has been ongoing in the country’s capital for nearly a week. According to the head of government, foreign forces may have been involved in inciting the protesters.

The prime minister said that external provocateurs are trying to drag Albania into a trap of violence and bloodshed, which threatens the country’s path toward European integration.

Meanwhile, street clashes in Tirana continue to escalate, and the number of casualties in recent days has reached nearly 300, the majority of whom are law enforcement officers. The students’ initial demands for better educational conditions and lower tuition fees have evolved into a large-scale anti-government movement against corruption and the political leadership. The demonstrators, joined by the opposition and civic activists, are demanding the government’s resignation, causing damage to government buildings, banks, and city infrastructure.

Source: Bloomberg

As a reminder, an investigation is underway in Albania into police actions during the student protests.

The European Commission has also condemned the violence during the protests in Albania.

Albanian police reportedly used rubber bullets against protesters.

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