The European Union Will Not Resume Imports of Russian Gas After the War — European Commission

The European Union will not resume Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline after the war in Ukraine ends, as the phase-out of energy resources from Russia is enshrined in EU law and is irreversible. This was stated on October 28 by European Commission spokeswomen Paula Pinho and Anna-Kaisa Itkonen during a briefing in Brussels.

The European Commission commented on rumors of possible discussions between the U.S. and Russia regarding the resumption of Nord Stream operations after a peace agreement is reached.

According to Paula Pinho, the European Union has learned the lesson of the cost of dependence on Russian fossil fuels, which Moscow uses as a weapon. Energy Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen emphasized that the EU’s regulatory framework provides for a complete, phased phase-out of Russian gas imports, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), by the end of 2027, and that these legislative restrictions will remain in effect regardless of the sanctions regime or any potential peace agreements.

Source: European Commission/

According to Le Monde, during negotiations in Norway, Trump’s representative Steve Witkoff proposed a so-called “regional prosperity plan.” It allegedly called for the full resumption of Russian gas and oil transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory. In return, Kyiv would receive dividends from such transit. According to a source cited by the publication, Witkoff presented this proposal as beneficial to both sides.

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