U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought to end the hostilities, either now or in the past.

According to the White House chief, financial support from European countries and advance funding from the Joe Biden administration only reinforce this stance. Trump is convinced that several years ago, Ukraine had the opportunity to reach an agreement on much better terms than it can now, given that the country has suffered significant destruction, lost a substantial portion of its territory—including access to the seas—and suffered heavy human casualties.

At the same time, the U.S. president noted that the negotiation process is now yielding tangible results, particularly regarding the mutual release of detainees. For this reason, he seeks to avoid any rash actions that might push the Russian side away from the talks. Trump also pointed out that Russia is refraining from actively aiding Iran and stressed the importance of maintaining this situation going forward.

The U.S. president expressed particular outrage over the Ukrainian forces’ strikes on Russian oil refineries. According to him, Kyiv is deliberately targeting oil refineries, disregarding the negative consequences for the global and U.S. economies, where businesses and agriculture are suffering from a diesel fuel shortage, while Russia continues to sell fuel at low prices. At the end of his statement, Trump emphasized that his main goal remains to end the war as quickly as possible.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which has impacted its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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