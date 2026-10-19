Pakistan detains 1,129 cybercrime suspects in a month — Dawn

In Pakistan, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) reported the detention of 1,129 suspects during a month of nationwide operations against cybercrime. According to the agency, 105.3 million Pakistani rupees were recovered for victims during these operations.

Complaints and registered cases

During the month after Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took office as NCCIA director general, the agency received 5,176 complaints. Inquiries were registered into 4,491 of them, Dawn reports.

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After completing the inquiries, the agency registered 272 cases against individuals involved, according to the NCCIA, in cybercrimes. The statement does not provide details about the specific categories of these cases.

Statement by the NCCIA chief

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the agency’s priority would be the digital protection of the population and that a zero-tolerance policy toward cybercrime would continue to be strictly enforced. According to him, protecting people, institutions and digital infrastructure has become not only a task for law enforcement agencies but also a nationwide necessity, as the digital environment is an important part of national life.

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