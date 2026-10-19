In the United States, approval of President Donald Trump’s performance has fallen to 33%, while 66% of adult Americans said they disapprove of his work. The results of a Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos poll released on Sunday were reported by the Jerusalem Post.

According to the study, 52% of respondents strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance. The president’s approval rating was eight percentage points lower than a year earlier and fell below any level recorded during his first presidential term.

Economic assessments have worsened

Approval of Trump’s economic policy in the poll stood at 28%. Nearly half of participants, 48%, said their financial situation had become worse than when Trump returned to office in 2025. As The Washington Post notes, this is the largest share of respondents to assess their own well-being this way under any U.S. president in Washington Post and ABC News surveys since 1986.

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The sharpest problem for those surveyed was rising fuel costs. After the war with Iran began, gasoline prices in some states rose by as much as 50%, NBC News reports. Seventy-one percent of poll participants called gasoline unaffordable.

The war with Iran and the elections

Respondents also generally disapproved of Trump’s actions regarding the conflict with Iran. At the same time, 65% of respondents said they consider the war with Iran a mistake. The poll was released two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, in which parties are competing for control of the House of Representatives. Among registered and likely voters, Democrats held an eight-percentage-point advantage.

The study also showed that, for the first time in more than a decade, voters consider the Democratic Party more reliable than the Republican Party on economic issues.

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