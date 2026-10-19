On October 18, mass protests against Donald Trump’s policies, organized by the “No Kings” movement, took place in various cities across the United States. Participants oppose the actions of the U.S. president and emphasize that the concentration of power in the hands of a single person is unacceptable.

The main goal of these demonstrations was to encourage citizens to participate in early voting for the upcoming election. Although the events were billed as nonpartisan, they were a continuation of the ongoing protests against the policies of the current U.S. administration.

Voter rallies took place in various parts of the country. In Washington, D.C., near the Lincoln Memorial, hundreds of people braved the cold to dance to music and hold signs calling on people to vote early and defend their right to vote. Meanwhile, during an event in Atlanta, local politician Michael Julian Bond compared the right to vote to the power of popular superheroes and urged people to exercise their political power at the polls.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to cast doubt on the security of the remote voting process, baselessly linking mail-in voting to attempts to undermine the results of past elections.

As part of this effort, the White House has filed a lawsuit against California election officials, demanding that mail-in ballots from individuals who have not provided proof of citizenship not be counted, and the Department of Justice has stated that election officials could face criminal prosecution for processing such ballots.

Source: Associated Press

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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