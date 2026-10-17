Pakistan will hold the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF26) on November 12–13 to attract foreign investors, including from the United States, to develop the mineral resources of Balochistan province. The forum was initially scheduled for April 8–9 in Islamabad, but was postponed, The Express Tribune reports.

According to the publication, US companies are not currently operating in Balochistan. At the same time, the Pakistani government seeks to encourage Washington to take a leading role in investment in the province's mineral sector, despite security risks. Last year's Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum brought together 5,000 delegates from more than 50 countries, where 16 memorandums of understanding were signed and 18 panel discussions were held.

Agreements with the United States

The Export-Import Bank of the United States approved $1.25 billion in December 2025. According to the US Embassy's estimate, this could create an opportunity for up to $2 billion in US exports of mining equipment and services and support approximately 13,500 jobs in both countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On September 8, 2025, Pakistan's Frontier Works Organisation and Missouri-based US company US Strategic Metals signed two memorandums on the development and processing of critical minerals, including rare earth elements, as well as logistics services. According to Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office, cooperation is to begin with exports of antimony, copper, gold, tungsten and rare earth elements. The first phase provides for $500 million in investment in critical minerals and the establishment in Pakistan of a flexible polymetallic processing plant by US Strategic Metals.

Reko Diq project

The Reko Diq copper and gold deposit is located in Chagai district in Balochistan and is one of the world's largest undeveloped deposits of this type. The project is being implemented by a joint venture in which Barrick Mining holds 50%, the government of Balochistan holds 25%, and the remaining 25% belongs to three Pakistani federal state-owned enterprises.

The updated feasibility study provides for 37 years of mine operation and total capital investment of $8.83 billion. Production is expected at the end of 2028. At the first stage, the facility is to process 45 million tonnes of ore annually and produce about 240,000 tonnes of copper and 297,000 ounces of gold. International lenders have assembled a financing package of more than $2.6 billion for the project.

Read us on