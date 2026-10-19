Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is holding a meeting with security force chiefs on Monday following two days of unrest in Milan. Damage from the disorder is estimated at more than €500 million, ANSA English reports.

Looting and clashes with police

The unrest began on Saturday during a demonstration over the cost-of-living crisis and continued on Sunday. Groups of young people, many wearing hoodies and black clothing, gathered near shops and supermarkets, smashed shop windows, looted commercial premises and quickly dispersed.

The rioters also clashed with police, throwing stones, bottles and flares at law enforcement officers. More than 200 people were detained, 80% of them minors. ANSA notes that the events resembled violence occurring in France.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Government response and political dispute

The unrest occurred after anti-government protests by high school students on Friday, which were accompanied by incidents in several Italian cities. Meloni promised that her government would use new tools to stop people who sow chaos.

The League party of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini is calling for measures for the preventive detention of known troublemakers before potentially problematic events to be extended to minors. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi accused Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala of left-wing views after he said there were not enough police to prevent the disorder.

Parties in the governing coalition also reproached the opposition for not condemning the violence decisively enough. Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein replied that her political force had always condemned violence and stated that the government should not use these events to silence the voices of thousands of people peacefully protesting across the country because they cannot earn a living.

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