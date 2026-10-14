In South Africa, two complainants opposed the release on bail of former deputy national police chief Shadrack Sibiya. He has been charged, among other things, with the rape of an 18-year-old, human trafficking, and the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old. During the bail application hearing, the court heard written statements from both complainants, TimesLIVE reports.

Statement by the 18-year-old complainant

The 18-year-old complainant, identified in court documents by the initials MC to protect her identity, said she constantly fears for her safety and has suicidal thoughts. According to her, she told the investigator that if Sibiya were released on bail, something worse than what she had previously endured could happen.

MC also said that her family’s way of life had changed because of security risks. She stated that she discussed her fears with a close friend in WhatsApp messages and has evidence of those conversations.

Fears of the second complainant

The 16-year-old complainant, identified in the documents as ZM, told the court that she fears for herself and her family. According to her, her anxiety intensified after the investigator asked her about the possibility of the accused being released.

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ZM linked her fears to Sibiya’s previous senior position in the police, as well as to alleged threats against her father after she told him about the case. These claims are statements by the complainant.

Claims of possible pressure on witnesses

MC’s statement also says that defence representatives allegedly approached one of her friends with a request to give testimony that would contradict her evidence. The court heard that the prosecution had been informed about a possible attempt to obtain such testimony, as well as that the defence knew the witness’s whereabouts.

The prosecution opposes bail, citing, among other things, the safety of the complainants and the risk of influencing witnesses. Consideration of Shadrack Sibiya’s application for release on bail is ongoing.

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