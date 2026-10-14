British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not leave London without concrete support.

He also expressed his willingness to help restore relations between Kyiv and Washington.

Burnham emphasized his unwavering support for Ukraine and promised continued military and financial aid. At the same time, he refrained from criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump, explaining that this was necessary to create conditions for reconciliation between the parties.

During the meeting, the British prime minister is expected to pledge to expedite the delivery of light, multi-purpose missiles designed, in particular, to intercept high-speed Russian jet drones.

Source: BBC News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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