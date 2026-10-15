Argentine President Javier Milei shared a post on social network X by his chief adviser, Santiago Caputo, who called the election of Sahal Abdi-Wali to the UK Parliament purported evidence of the country’s Islamisation. Caputo also linked this claim to Argentina’s demands for sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, The Guardian reports.

The adviser’s post

According to the outlet, Caputo plays an important role in Argentina’s strategy regarding the islands. In his post, he said that Argentina must act more actively in the South Atlantic and recover the Malvinas Islands — as the Falkland Islands are called in Argentina.

The adviser also claimed that this was purportedly necessary to prevent the “interference of an Islamic state” in the region. He accompanied the post with a photograph of Abdi-Wali taking the oath in Parliament.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Labour Party representative Abdi-Wali was elected this month as an MP for the London constituency of Holborn and St Pancras. She defeated Green Party leader Zack Polanski and took her seat in Parliament on Monday.

Dispute over the islands

Tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom over sovereignty of the Falkland Islands have intensified. Milei sought to criminalise the activities of executives connected to the islands’ developing oil industry and also threatened to take measures against the fishing sector, on which the local economy depends.

Argentina has long laid claim to the islands. After the 74-day armed conflict in 1982, Argentine forces capitulated; 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel and three island residents were killed. In a 2013 referendum, 99.8% of Falkland Islands residents voted to retain the status of British territory, while three voters opposed it.

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