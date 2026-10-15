In Germany, a man tried to smuggle 92 reptiles in his suitcase

At Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany, customs officials detained a 45-year-old man who was attempting to illegally import 92 reptiles from Mexico. In his suitcase, officials found 37 live venomous snakes and 55 lizards hidden in shampoo bottles, plastic containers, and socks. Some of the animals died during the trip, while the survivors were placed in the care of specialists.

At Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany, customs officials discovered an unusual shipment in the suitcase of a passenger from Mexico. The man attempted to pass through the “green” lane, which is intended for travelers with nothing to declare. According to customs officials, the 45-year-old Mexican man, who works as a firefighter, was acting unusually nervous. This caught the attention of customs officers, who decided to inspect the passenger.

Customs officers became suspicious of the man because of his behavior

Initially, airport staff administered a drug test to the man. The result came back positive for cocaine, after which customs officers proceeded to inspect his luggage. However, they found no drugs in the suitcase. Instead, they discovered dozens of live reptiles inside, which the man had been attempting to smuggle across the border.

Among them were venomous vipers, rattlesnakes, and various species of lizards, including iguanas. The animals were hidden in various items of luggage: bottles of shampoo and lotion, plastic containers, and rolled-up socks. In total, customs officials counted 37 live venomous snakes and 55 lizards. All of them came from Mexico. “My colleagues at the airport are used to all kinds of things when it comes to souvenirs in suitcases, but we’ve never seen 37 live venomous snakes and 55 lizards from Mexico before,” said Jens Aland, a spokesperson for the Cologne Customs Office.

Some of the reptiles died during the trip

According to Aland, some of the animals were kept in inhumane conditions. Due to improper transport, some of the reptiles did not survive the journey. The man flew from Mexico City via Istanbul to Germany. The long journey and the way the animals were hidden in the luggage could have posed a threat to their lives.

Customs officials did not specify exactly how many reptiles died during transport. However, they reported that the surviving animals required proper care.

The man was sent back to Istanbul

During his conversation with customs officials, the man stated that he was transporting the reptiles as a favor for an acquaintance from Brazil. His name has not been disclosed. However, he was not permitted to bring the animals into Germany. The man was denied entry into the country and flown back to Istanbul. The reptiles that survived the journey were placed in the care of a specialized snake farm in Germany. There, they will receive proper housing and care.

The incident has drawn attention to the problem of the illegal transport of wild animals across international borders. In this case, the particular danger lay not only in potential violations of import regulations but also in the conditions under which the live reptiles were transported. The BBC reported on this.

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