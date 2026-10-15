In Israel, the Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel, Aguda, said it had filed an official complaint with the Knesset Ethics Committee against Knesset member Yitzhak Pindrus. The reason was his remarks regarding the election of Amir Ohana as parliament speaker, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The lawmaker's remarks

In an interview with the Al HaPerek podcast, Pindrus criticized Ohana's election as Knesset speaker because of his belonging to the LGBT community. The lawmaker said he considers the vote for speaker at the beginning of the term to have been a mistake and a desecration of God's name.

Pindrus added that he was not yet a member of the Knesset at the time. According to him, as far as he knows, approval from the Gdolei Israel was not obtained for this decision.

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The organization's reaction

Aguda chair Nimrod Gorenstein said that, in his view, Pindrus claims that LGBTQ+ representatives should not hold key state positions. He also accused the lawmaker of using the LGBTQ+ issue and spreading hatred ahead of the elections.

Gorenstein said that this week in Jaffa, a man was beaten in the street because he is gay, while two weeks earlier another young man was struck at a hotel in Jerusalem. According to him, the consequences of such statements are felt not by those who make them.

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