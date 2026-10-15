North Korea said it tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile on October 3 which, it claims, can maneuver during flight to evade South Korean and Japanese missile defense systems. The Hindu reports.

Claims about the missile's capabilities

Pyongyang claims that the missile can change its flight trajectory at low altitudes. North Korea also announced unspecified artificial intelligence capabilities which, according to its version, are intended to significantly complicate interception of the missile.

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The test took place amid rising tensions between North and South Korea over landmine explosions near the border.

Kim Jong Un's supervision

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that he supervised the test. She described the missile as strategic, which, as the publication notes, means that it is intended to deliver nuclear weapons.

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