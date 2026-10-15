Russia Will Ban Peer-to-Peer Cryptocurrency Transactions Between Citizens

The Central Bank of Russia plans to prohibit citizens from directly selling, buying, and exchanging cryptocurrency with one another.

Such transactions between individuals will be permitted only until July 1, 2027.

According to the regulator’s explanation, transactions involving digital currencies must subsequently be conducted through intermediaries approved by the Central Bank, including cryptocurrency exchanges, trading platforms, and brokers.

The Russian authorities also plan to introduce mandatory testing for those wishing to trade cryptocurrency. For unqualified investors, a purchase limit of up to 300,000 rubles per year through a single intermediary will be imposed.

Source: Central Bank of Russia

The Kremlin has issued guidelines on how to report on the gasoline shortage.

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