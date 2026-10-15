Germany is considering purchasing Ukrainian "Bars" missiles for the Bundeswehr

The German Army plans to acquire low-cost cruise missiles capable of delivering long-range strikes at distances of up to 1,500 kilometers. Among the two systems currently under consideration for procurement is a Ukrainian-developed system—the “Bars” jet-powered drone missile. It could be added to the Bundeswehr’s arsenal.

“In the future, we, as the Army, will also have low-cost cruise missiles—the decision has been made! Currently, the focus is on two systems that are already available on the market. However, both still need to undergo qualification for the Bundeswehr,” said Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, Commander of the German Army, on October 7 during a speech at an event hosted by the German Army Support Association, according to the text of the speech, which is available to this publication.

According to the general, the first deliveries of such missiles are, in principle, possible as early as 2027, and military leadership is striving to meet this deadline.

“We will be able to launch massive strikes against targets at a range of about 1,500 kilometers, overwhelming the enemy’s air defense systems,” Freuding emphasized.

As Hartpunkt notes, although the general did not name specific manufacturers or types of weapons, according to the publication’s informed sources, the missiles in question are Covenant’s Anthem cruise missiles and one variant of the Ukrainian “Bars” missile.

The Anthem is a new development by Covenant, which has offices in Israel, the U.S., and Germany. In the future, production of these missiles may be set up in Leipzig. According to the company, the cost of a single missile is expected to be several hundred thousand euros.

The “Bars,” on the other hand, as the publication notes, belongs to a family of Ukrainian weapons that have already been used during the war against Russia. It is expected that they will also be produced in Germany in the future in cooperation with a German partner.

At the same time, the German Army is interested in acquiring American long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles along with Typhon ground-based launchers. According to Freiding, the relatively inexpensive cruise missiles could be used to overwhelm the enemy’s air defenses, while the more expensive Tomahawks would be used to strike strategically important targets.

According to Hartpunkt, the Bundeswehr plans to purchase three Typhon batteries and approximately 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles of the latest Block Vb variant from the U.S., at an estimated cost of 3.4 billion euros. Deliveries are not expected until at least the early 2030s.

This was reported with reference to the German specialized publication Hartpunkt, which disclosed details of the Bundeswehr’s plans.

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