Palestine’s deputy representative to the UN, Majed Bamya, said during a Security Council meeting that Palestinians are being asked to prove their commitment to peace despite, he said, mass killings, population displacement and annexation. He stressed that the occupation must end, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements on the consequences of the war

Bamya mentioned the events of October 7 and the response to them, including condemnations of the attacks, demands to release the hostages and statements about Israel’s right to self-defense. According to him, Palestinians were never told after mass killings that they had the right to do whatever was necessary.

The Palestinian diplomat said that entire multigenerational families had been destroyed in the Gaza Strip, while other residents had been forced to flee repeatedly. According to him, 92% of homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged.

Bamya also said that about 6,000 settler attacks had occurred since the beginning of the year. He said that Palestinians had warned of possible mass killings, forced displacement and annexation while seeking to achieve a diplomatic settlement.

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Ceasefire and annexation

Bamya said that the Palestinian side supported the ceasefire plan and the Security Council resolution that endorsed it because they provide for the absence of bloodshed, occupation, annexation and forced displacement. At the same time, he claims that Israel opposes each of these principles.

The diplomat also said that most employees of the Palestinian Authority had not received salaries for 15 months. He accused Israel of demanding reforms while obstructing them, as well as demanding disarmament amid, he said, the arming of settlers.

Bamya stressed that annexation cannot be justified by security needs, neither in Palestine nor in Lebanon or Syria. According to him, states must be equal in rights and obligations and jointly care for security and well-being; otherwise, confrontation will continue permanently.

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