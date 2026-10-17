Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport — The Hindu

Several explosions were heard in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on October 8, 2026, including a powerful blast at King Khalid International Airport. A witness told the Associated Press that they heard explosions in the city and at the airport.

Houthi statement

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis claimed a new attack on the airport in Riyadh. The group says it struck it with a ballistic missile and caused damage, but provided no evidence. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the claim.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damage from debris

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense agency said debris from an intercepted missile damaged a kindergarten and a medical complex in Riyadh. This happened several hours after the explosions in the capital.

A day earlier, the kingdom reported an attack on the airport that killed one person and injured others. The Hindu reports on the incident.

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