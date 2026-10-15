German citizens were detained in Bulgaria for setting fire to a Starlink station

In Bulgaria, law enforcement authorities detained two foreign nationals, aged 20 and 21, holding German passports, who are suspected of carrying out a sabotage attack on the night of October 9 against the Starlink satellite communications infrastructure. They entered the country legally through the Kulata border crossing.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects on October 12 following an operation. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed that the investigation into the sabotage is being conducted in close cooperation with the intelligence services of partner countries, and the Ministry of the Interior has implemented enhanced security measures for similar strategic facilities throughout the country.

Source: Ruslan Trad, editor of the Bulgarian publication “Kapital,” in H.

The incident occurred on the night of October 10, 2026, at a restricted-access technological facility in the Plana mountain range near Sofia. Masked perpetrators deliberately set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas located there.

On the evening of September 23, a fire broke out at a Starlink satellite ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska in the Masovian Voivodeship.

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