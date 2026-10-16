In South Africa, at least 43 people were killed in 45 likely politically motivated attacks during the first nine months of 2026, ahead of local elections on November 4. This was reported by Taipei Times, citing data from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

The figure has already exceeded the number of people killed during the whole of 2021, when the previous municipal elections were held: 30 people died in such attacks then. In 2024, when nationwide elections were held in the country, 33 deaths were recorded.

Killings of candidates and activists

In August, armed men opened fire on 40-year-old Khetelo Mdluli near his rural home while his children were nearby. He was running for local councillor for the Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal province and died in hospital at the end of August.

According to family representative Sifiso Mdluli, one of the candidate's colleagues said at the funeral that he had reported threats before the killing. The day after Mdluli's death, another Inkatha Freedom Party candidate, 34-year-old Lucky Sokhela, was shot dead in the same province as he returned home.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The party appealed to the Political Killings Task Team, established in 2018, to investigate these cases. Also this week, near Johannesburg, an attacker opened fire on four members of the African National Congress youth wing, who were killed. Police said the motive for the attack was unknown and that the attacker surrendered to law enforcement.

Struggle for positions and resources

The targets of the attacks included local councillors, party officials and traditional leaders who can influence the allocation of housing and contracts at the local level. Researcher Crispin Hemson said political rivalry had shifted from ideological differences to a struggle for access to resources.

The highest number of attacks, 16, had been recorded in KwaZulu-Natal by the end of the previous month, while another 10 were recorded in Gauteng province, where Johannesburg is located. The largest number of those killed, 13 people, were members of the African National Congress; another eight were members of former South African president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe party.

According to government data, a local councillor's salary exceeds 25,000 rand per month excluding allowances, while the official unemployment rate in the country stands at 33% and the minimum wage is nearly 6,000 rand.

Read us on