At least 34 students and a teacher were killed after the roof of a private school collapsed in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan. The tragedy occurred on the morning of October 16 during classes at the private Al-Khair Education Center.

Rescue operation lasted several hours

As The Japan Times reports, rescuers pulled children from beneath the rubble for four to five hours. At the time of the collapse, 110 students were in three classrooms.

According to Arif Khattak, director of the regional rescue service department, at least 45 children were injured. Their injuries ranged from minor to severe. Mohammad Asim, a representative of Lady Reading Hospital, said that 12 schoolgirls and a teacher were among those killed. Three children with head injuries remained in critical condition, while most of the other injured people were discharged after receiving medical care.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

School owner detained

According to Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, the building's structure was weak and its roof was overloaded with extensions. He reported that the school owner had been detained and that an investigation had been launched.

Relatives of the victims accused the educational institution's administration of ignoring warnings about the building's condition and demanded that those responsible be held accountable. The school is located in a poor, densely populated area of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the families of those killed. In June, at least 14 children died after the roof of a tutoring center operating in an unsafe building collapsed in the eastern city of Lahore.

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