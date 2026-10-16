Separatist PQ wins Quebec election without a majority — The Hindu

The separatist Parti Québécois (PQ) won the provincial election in Quebec, Canada, but did not secure a majority to form a majority government. According to The Hindu, party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will become the next premier of the French-speaking province.

According to partial results, the PQ received around 30% of the vote. Its victory was aided by the vote being split among parties that support keeping Quebec within Canada.

Referendum after Trump’s presidency

The PQ promises to hold a referendum on Quebec leaving Canada. At the same time, St-Pierre Plamondon said he would not initiate it while Donald Trump remains president of the United States.

The PQ leader explained that a decision on independence requires conditions for an informed and calm discussion. He also ruled out holding a vote at least until 2029.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated the PQ leader and said that strengthening Quebec is part of the goal of strengthening Canada. The publication notes that the separatists’ victory was not seen as voters rejecting Carney’s position on the trade war and threats of annexation from the United States.

Support for independence and the monarchy

Polls show that around 30% of Quebec residents support independence. In the 1980 referendum, supporters of keeping Quebec within Canada won decisively, while in 1995, 50.58% of voters supported this position.

The PQ also supports reducing immigration, particularly for people who do not speak French. St-Pierre Plamondon said that his government could stop funding Quebec’s lieutenant governor, who represents the British monarchy in the province. According to a 2025 Leger poll, 87% of Quebec residents did not feel attached to the British monarchy.

The Quebec election took place two weeks before a vote in the Canadian province of Alberta on starting the process of leaving Canada.

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