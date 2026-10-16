Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his political committee, America PAC, agreed to settle two proposed class-action lawsuits in federal court in Austin, Texas, United States. The lawsuits concerned a promised daily $1 million giveaway before the 2024 presidential election among voters who signed a petition in support of the U.S. Constitution.

The agreement requires court approval

The parties informed the judge handling the two related cases that they had reached settlement agreements. The agreement still requires court approval. Its terms were not disclosed in the filed documents, and the parties' lawyers did not comment on the agreement or respond to requests for details, NDTV World reports.

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The essence of the claims

The plaintiffs in the two cases are residents of Arizona. They alleged that Musk and America PAC misled voters in seven battleground states by promising to pay $1 million each day to a randomly selected petition signer.

Musk founded America PAC to support Republican Donald Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign. The defendants denied the allegations against them. In June, a federal judge ruled that Musk must give testimony in these cases.

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