At least five killed in Oregon school shooting — ABC News Australia

According to preliminary information, at least five people, including children, were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in the city of Bend, Oregon, United States. This was reported by ABC News.

Casualty figures are preliminary

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the case told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the death toll is preliminary and may change. At least two people were taken to hospital, but there is no information about their condition.

The shooter opened fire at the school on Thursday local time and was shot dead. Bend police communications manager Sheila Miller said law enforcement does not have confirmation of who exactly shot the shooter. According to her, it could have been a bystander.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police arrived within minutes

According to Miller, police received a report of a shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School who was firing at a car. Law enforcement officers arrived at the school grounds within minutes, after which the shooter was shot almost immediately.

Silver Rail Elementary School educates children from kindergarten through fifth grade, approximately ages five to 11. About 450 students attend the school, which has 40 employees. Bend is located in central Oregon, about 280 kilometers southeast of Portland.

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