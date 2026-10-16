Venice to charge day tourists for 72 days — RMF24

Venice, Italy, will next year expand its fee system for tourists who come to the city without staying overnight. From March to August, the charge will be collected on 72 days — 12 days more than this year. The maximum fee for those who register their visit immediately before arrival will be 10 euros.

Two rates depending on registration time

Tourists who register their trip in advance will continue to pay 5 euros. As RMF24 reports, information had previously emerged about a possible increase in the fee to 30 or 50 euros, but it was not confirmed.

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When the fee will apply

The system will start operating on Good Friday, March 26, and will be in effect on selected holidays and weekends until August 15. Its operating hours will be extended: the fee will be charged from 08:30 to 16:30, whereas previously it applied until 16:00.

During the spring influx of visitors, the fee will be charged daily from April 23 to May 2, as well as from May 28 to June 6. These periods cover weekends associated with Liberation Day, Labour Day and Republic Day. City authorities call the new stage a continuation of an experiment that has been running since 2024 and is intended to limit the consequences of overtourism.

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