In South Africa, Transnet’s engineering and manufacturing division, Transnet Engineering, has signed a long-term agreement with Wabtec for material and technical support for Class 43D/44D locomotives. The agreement is worth about R6.6 billion, TimesLIVE reports.

Support for freight locomotives

The agreement is intended to improve material supply, maintenance delivery and locomotive lifecycle management. Its goal is to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of South Africa’s locomotive fleet through cooperation, knowledge transfer and the localization of technical expertise.

Transnet Engineering CEO Bessie Mabunda said that Class 43D/44D locomotives serve the country’s key freight corridors, which transport export commodities, containers and other cargo. According to her, improving their reliability and availability should help improve services, restore freight transport and strengthen the competitiveness of the country’s logistics sector.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Components and digital monitoring

Wabtec will supply Transnet Engineering with components, provide technical expertise and predictive maintenance tools. This includes the Expert-on-Alert digital platform for monitoring the technical condition of the D43 and D44 fleets.

Samir Gaur, president of Wabtec’s Global Freight Services division, called the agreement a continuation of a shared commitment to improve fleet availability and strengthen the competitiveness of the freight logistics network. The cooperation will also include technical engagement, knowledge transfer and localization initiatives to develop skills and local capabilities in South Africa’s railway industry. The agreement was concluded after procurement, governance and approval procedures at Transnet.

Read us on