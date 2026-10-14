In Nigeria, Christopher Odofin, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), told the Federal Capital Territory High Court in the Maitama district of Abuja that former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika imposed the engagement of his friend on the Ministry of Aviation for a contract related to the launch of Nigeria Air. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Odofin appeared as the 12th prosecution witness in the case against Sirika. According to the EFCC, the former minister improperly favoured Tianaero Nigeria Limited, owned by Professor Gabriel Tilmann, in awarding a 1.3 billion Nigerian naira consultancy contract concerning the launch of Nigeria Air.

Voice message

During cross-examination, the parties discussed a voice message which the prosecution considers to be a recording of Sirika. When it was played in court in July, the voice attributed to the former minister allegedly instructed a person whom the EFCC believes was the then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Enitan Abel, to prepare a contract for Tilmann's company in order to pay for his services.

Defence lawyer Kanu Agabi asked whether a person described in the recording as energetic and resourceful was not suitable for the job. Odofin replied that Tilmann had been imposed on the ministry by the first defendant, Sirika. According to the witness, the EFCC did not question Tilmann because he was outside the country, although investigators attempted to contact him.

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Charges in the case

Odofin also stated that due procedure was not followed when the contract was awarded to Tianaero Nigeria Limited. According to him, Sirika began fulfilling procedural requirements only after the contract had already been awarded. The defence then requested an adjournment, and Judge Sylvanus Oriji postponed the hearing until the following day.

The EFCC brought six charges against Sirika, his daughter Fatima Sirika, her husband Jalal Hamma, and Al Buraq Global Investment. They concern, among other things, a contract worth nearly 1.5 billion naira to expand the apron at Katsina airport and the alleged receipt of 1.3 billion naira as an improper benefit. All defendants denied guilt.

In May 2023, Nigeria Air was unveiled a few days before the end of the term of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration. Odofin had previously testified that an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft borrowed by Nigeria for three days, from 27 to 29 May 2023, was used for the unveiling.

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